ICRA predicts 6-9% growth in Indian 2-wheeler sales for FY26

In July 2025, manufacturers shipped out 1.5 million bikes and scooters—a solid 9% jump from last year as they stocked up for festival season. But retail sales actually dipped by 6.5%, with city buyers holding back and heavy rains slowing things down in villages. Exports were a bright spot though, shooting up 32%, showing that demand outside India is strong.

ICRA's forecast for the 2-wheeler market

ICRA expects things to pick up during the upcoming festivals, especially if GST cuts on small vehicles go through as rumored.

Electric two-wheelers are holding steady too—they made up about 6-7% of all sales last month, even if numbers slipped slightly.

All these trends together have ICRA feeling positive about what's ahead for India's bike market.