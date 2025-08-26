ICRA predicts 6-9% growth in Indian 2-wheeler sales for FY26
The Indian two-wheeler scene is gearing up for a 6-9% boost in sales next year (FY26), according to ICRA's latest report.
This growth is being driven by people upgrading their rides, city demand bouncing back, and rural buyers feeling confident after a good monsoon.
July saw a 9% jump in dispatches
In July 2025, manufacturers shipped out 1.5 million bikes and scooters—a solid 9% jump from last year as they stocked up for festival season.
But retail sales actually dipped by 6.5%, with city buyers holding back and heavy rains slowing things down in villages.
Exports were a bright spot though, shooting up 32%, showing that demand outside India is strong.
ICRA's forecast for the 2-wheeler market
ICRA expects things to pick up during the upcoming festivals, especially if GST cuts on small vehicles go through as rumored.
Electric two-wheelers are holding steady too—they made up about 6-7% of all sales last month, even if numbers slipped slightly.
All these trends together have ICRA feeling positive about what's ahead for India's bike market.