India is making EV loans easier to access

How will this help?

Right now, getting an EV loan is tough: interest rates are higher and repayment periods are shorter than regular car loans, so most big banks stay away.

By easing these hurdles, the government hopes to speed up clean transport adoption, boost local battery production, which is expected to double by the end of the scheme, and create jobs.

Thanks to these moves—including major schemes like FAME and PLI—commercial EV use has already jumped over 120% in the past year, marking real progress toward cleaner cities and greener industry.