Why Royal Enfield is using neutral indication system on bikes

Since early 2025, China's new licensing process has slowed or blocked magnet shipments to Indian and European automakers. The delays and rising costs show just how much the auto industry relies on these tiny but crucial components.

Alternatives for car makers

Right now, India can't fill the gap—while it produces some raw materials, it doesn't have the tech to make advanced magnets.

With China controlling over 90% of global neodymium magnet supply (vital for EVs and gadgets), countries are scrambling for alternatives.

Talks between India and China are ongoing to ease restrictions, but until then, car makers are left looking for backup plans.