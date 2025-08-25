Skoda Vision O concept teased with minimalist interior

Concept will debut at Munich International Motor Show

Vision O features 3D-printed headrests for extra comfort and uses recycled, renewable, and plant-based materials to keep things green.

As Skoda's design chief Oliver Stefani puts it, the goal is combining simplicity and sustainability with enhanced comfort.

The Vision O will make its official debut at the Munich International Motor Show on September 8, 2025—showcasing where Skoda wants to take its future cars.