Skoda Vision O concept teased with minimalist interior
Skoda just gave us a peek inside its Vision O concept car, and it's all about making you feel good—think comfy seats, minimalist vibes, and extensive use of eco-friendly materials.
The design keeps things simple and calming, with plenty of space and easy-to-use controls.
Concept will debut at Munich International Motor Show
Vision O features 3D-printed headrests for extra comfort and uses recycled, renewable, and plant-based materials to keep things green.
As Skoda's design chief Oliver Stefani puts it, the goal is combining simplicity and sustainability with enhanced comfort.
The Vision O will make its official debut at the Munich International Motor Show on September 8, 2025—showcasing where Skoda wants to take its future cars.