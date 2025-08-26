Maruti Suzuki shares hit all-time high: What's driving the rally?

Maruti Suzuki's June quarter results show a revenue of ₹38,605.20 crore and net profit of ₹3,756.90 crore. This is slightly lower than the previous quarter (March 2025) when it reported a revenue of ₹40,920.10 crore and net profit of ₹3,839.20 crore. The company's earnings per share (EPS) also remained stable at ₹120.62 for the June quarter compared to March's ₹124.40 per share despite fluctuations in revenue and profits over these quarters indicating steady performance amid market variations.

Yearly growth

Annual results indicate consistent growth and profitability

Maruti Suzuki's annual results also show consistent growth with a 7.79% increase in revenue in 2025 over 2024. The company's revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2025 stood at ₹152,913 crore, up from ₹141,858 crore in the previous fiscal year. Net profit also saw an increase of 7.72% during this period with a net profit of ₹14,256 crore for FY25 compared to ₹13,234 crore for FY24 indicating steady financial health and profitability over these years despite market challenges.