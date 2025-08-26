Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Significance, history, and celebration

Know more about the festival

This 10-day festival honors Ganesha—the "God of New Beginnings" and "Remover of Obstacles."

Families bring home colorful idols, deck them out with flowers and sweets, and pray for wisdom and good fortune.

The grand finale is Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, when idols are immersed in water as a heartfelt goodbye.

Beyond the rituals, it is generally observed that Ganesh Chaturthi brings communities together and gives a boost to local businesses like sweet shops, flower vendors, and artisans making clay idols.