Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Significance, history, and celebration
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on August 27, 2025, and it's a big deal across India—especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
Schools and colleges shut down for the festivities in several states, including Maharashtra and Goa, as people welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.
The chaturthi tithi begins on August 26 at 1:54pm and ends on August 27 at 3:44pm with the festival itself observed on August 27, 2025.
Know more about the festival
This 10-day festival honors Ganesha—the "God of New Beginnings" and "Remover of Obstacles."
Families bring home colorful idols, deck them out with flowers and sweets, and pray for wisdom and good fortune.
The grand finale is Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, when idols are immersed in water as a heartfelt goodbye.
Beyond the rituals, it is generally observed that Ganesh Chaturthi brings communities together and gives a boost to local businesses like sweet shops, flower vendors, and artisans making clay idols.