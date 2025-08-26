Next Article
Fuel prices: Check today's rates of petrol, diesel
No surprises at the pump today: petrol and diesel prices are unchanged for August 26, 2025.
In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62. If you're in Mumbai, it's a bit higher—petrol is ₹104.21 and diesel is ₹92.15 per liter.
Prices get updated every morning at 6am to keep things transparent.
How are fuel prices determined?
Fuel rates have held steady since May 2022 thanks to tax cuts from both central and state governments.
Daily pricing depends on global oil trends, currency rates, local taxes, refining costs, and demand-supply shifts—so prices can vary by city.
Want the latest price? You can easily check via SMS from your oil company whenever you need it.