Fuel prices: Check today's rates of petrol, diesel India Aug 26, 2025

No surprises at the pump today: petrol and diesel prices are unchanged for August 26, 2025.

In Delhi, petrol is ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62. If you're in Mumbai, it's a bit higher—petrol is ₹104.21 and diesel is ₹92.15 per liter.

Prices get updated every morning at 6am to keep things transparent.