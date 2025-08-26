Mumbai man gets Chhota Shakeel-linked $800 million extortion threat

Calls started in June 2025

The businessman's company imported chemicals from Iran back in 2014-15, paying through Dubai due to US sanctions.

Years later, the Iranian firm approached courts in Iran over unpaid consignments and won a court judgment in Iran.

While the Bombay High Court blocked attempts to seize his property here, legal battles are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the extortion calls—which have escalated from $120 million to $800 million—and their links to organized crime.