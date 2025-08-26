Mumbai man gets Chhota Shakeel-linked $800 million extortion threat
A 51-year-old Mumbai businessman says he's been getting threatening calls from Pakistan, demanding an unbelievable $800 million (over ₹6,600 crore).
The callers claim ties to gangster Chhota Shakeel and want payment linked to a long-running dispute with an Iranian petrochemical company.
The threats started in June 2025 and have reportedly targeted not just him, but also his family and staff.
Calls started in June 2025
The businessman's company imported chemicals from Iran back in 2014-15, paying through Dubai due to US sanctions.
Years later, the Iranian firm approached courts in Iran over unpaid consignments and won a court judgment in Iran.
While the Bombay High Court blocked attempts to seize his property here, legal battles are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, police are investigating the extortion calls—which have escalated from $120 million to $800 million—and their links to organized crime.