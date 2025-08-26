Next Article
Delhi Police recover knife meant for CM Rekha Gupta attack
Delhi Police have recovered a knife that was supposed to be used in an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The weapon was found in a cemetery on Rajpur Road after the suspect, Rajesh Sakriya, ditched it due to heightened security.
He'd originally picked it up from a fruit vendor in Karol Bagh.
Tehsin also charged for backing Sakriya's plan
Investigators also arrested Sakriya's friend Tehsin for backing the plan and sending him ₹2,000 via UPI.
Both are now in 14-day judicial custody as police gather more evidence.
The planned attack was set for a Jan Sunwai event at Gupta's Civil Lines office—reminding everyone how seriously security is taken around public figures these days.