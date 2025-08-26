Next Article
Mumbai rain alert downgraded to yellow, but heavy showers expected
IMD has eased Mumbai's rain alert from orange to yellow for August 27 and 28, but don't stash those umbrellas yet—more heavy showers are on the way.
Nearby spots like Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are also on yellow alert.
Rain delays local trains, road traffic
Rains have already slowed down local trains and flooded major roads, making commutes extra tricky.
Even though the BMC hasn't closed offices, you'll want to plan for delays if you're heading out.
The wet weather is sticking around all week (think cloudy skies and temps between 24-31°C), so expect a damp end to August—and possibly an even rainier September.