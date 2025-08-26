Pune deploys 9,000 cops for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Pune is going all out for Ganesh festival this year, with over 9,000 police officers set to keep things safe as certain permissions, like music systems, begin on August 30.
The security plan covers almost 4,000 mandals and nearly 7.5 lakh homes, using AI-powered crowd control and a central control room to monitor everything.
Dry days, theft teams, and more
Commissioner Amitesh Kumar shared that these arrangements came after 82 review meetings.
Expect music from 6am to midnight on select days (as per Supreme Court rules), and dry days on August 27 and September 6 when liquor shops will be closed.
Special teams are ready to tackle mobile thefts and boost women's safety.
Plus, the Islamic festival procession has been shifted to September 8 so both major festivals can run smoothly together.