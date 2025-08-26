Dengue cases in Delhi surge to 412 this year India Aug 26, 2025

Delhi is seeing a sharp rise in dengue, with 121 new cases just this August and a total of 412 so far this year.

The recent heavy rains have coincided with reports of malaria and chikungunya cases.

Hospitals are getting ready for more admissions, since these illnesses can affect anyone—kids, teens, and adults alike.