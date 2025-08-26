Next Article
Dengue cases in Delhi surge to 412 this year
Delhi is seeing a sharp rise in dengue, with 121 new cases just this August and a total of 412 so far this year.
The recent heavy rains have coincided with reports of malaria and chikungunya cases.
Hospitals are getting ready for more admissions, since these illnesses can affect anyone—kids, teens, and adults alike.
Hospitals gear up for increase in admissions
Alongside dengue, Delhi has logged 191 malaria and 32 chikungunya cases this year.
Experts like Dr. Rommel Tickoo say numbers could keep climbing, so hospitals are prepping for busier days ahead.
Doctors note that while flu symptoms usually pass quickly, dengue can stick around longer and sometimes needs extra care—especially if complications like low platelets pop up.