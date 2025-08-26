Next Article
Nephew of CJI Gavai recommended for Bombay HC judge post
The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, has suggested 14 lawyers for new judge roles at the Bombay High Court—including Raj Damodar Wakode, who is CJI Gavai's nephew.
The list was made public recently and still needs a green light from the central government.
Debate on fairness of judicial appointments
Wakode's nomination has sparked debate about how transparent and fair judicial appointments really are.
While family connections among judges aren't common, they do happen—32 Supreme Court judges since 1950 had close relatives in the system.
Former Justice Abhay Oka says these picks are legal if handled properly but believes there should be more openness.
He also called for clearer rules to avoid future controversies.