Woman set on fire over husband's vacation plans: Family claims India Aug 26, 2025

A 26-year-old woman named Nikki died in Greater Noida after her family claims she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws during a fight over his plan to go on vacation without her, which her family says was related to a suspected affair.

The incident happened on August 21, 2024, and police say Nikki suffered severe burns.