Woman set on fire over husband's vacation plans: Family claims
A 26-year-old woman named Nikki died in Greater Noida after her family claims she was set on fire by her husband and in-laws during a fight over his plan to go on vacation without her, which her family says was related to a suspected affair.
The incident happened on August 21, 2024, and police say Nikki suffered severe burns.
Husband, in-laws arrested
Nikki's family reported she faced ongoing domestic issues—even having to shut down a beauty parlor she ran with her sister because of disputes at home.
Police have arrested her husband Vipin Bhati, his parents Daya and Satveer, and brother Rohit.
Investigators are now gathering evidence and witness statements to understand what really happened.