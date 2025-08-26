'A white walker': Cheteshwar Pujara receives ultimate compliment from Ashwin 

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has paid a heartfelt tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara , who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat,' Ashwin emphasized that Pujara's contributions to Indian cricket were as significant as those of modern greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He said, "Not every cricketer gets the attention, but that does not mean their contribution is any less."

Team player Pujara instrumental in helping Kohli score runs Ashwin highlighted Pujara's pivotal role at No. 3, saying he was instrumental in helping Virat Kohli score a lot of his runs. "Pujara's contribution at No.3, believe it or not, was instrumental in helping Virat Kohli also make a lot of his runs," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel. This statement underscores the importance of Pujara's position and performance in the Indian batting lineup during his career.

Unique comparison Ashwin compares Pujara to 'White Walker' from Game of Thrones Ashwin also made a unique comparison between Pujara and the 'White Walker' from Game of Thrones. "I termed Pujara a white walker. He walks slowly but never leaves the field," Ashwin said, highlighting Pujara's resilience and determination on the field. This analogy perfectly captures Pujara's tenacity as a cricketer who never shied away from challenges, much like his character in the popular TV series.

Career highlights Pujara retires with over 7,195 runs in Tests Pujara, who retired after playing 103 Tests, scored over 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. He scored 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries in his career. He was known for grinding opposition bowlers down during his time on the field. Pujara was also the only Indian batter to face more than 500 balls in a single Test innings (525 deliveries against Australia in Ranchi in 2017).