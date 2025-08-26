'Virat Kohli taught me': Siraj reflects on his on-field aggression 

Mohammed Siraj , India's pace spearhead, has revealed how his aggressive approach on the field was inspired by former captain Virat Kohli . "Maine yeh Viratbhai se sikha hai," Siraj told Revsportz, emphasizing the importance of aggression and passion in cricket. He explained that Kohli taught him to see opponents as rivals rather than friends during matches. This philosophy was evident in Siraj's performance during India's recent Test series against England.

Match impact Siraj's aggressive approach shines at The Oval Siraj's aggressive approach was on full display during the final Test at The Oval. He rallied the crowd, urging them to support the Indian team. His efforts paid off as India made a stunning comeback. Siraj was awarded Player of the Match for his nine wickets in that game, proving that Kohli's legacy of aggression had been successfully passed down.

Leadership influence Siraj recalls Kohli's advice on playing with aggression Under Kohli's captaincy, Siraj played eight Test matches and took 23 wickets at an average of 27.04, his best under any captain. This period helped shape Siraj into the aggressive bowler he is today. "All through his career, he played cricket with the same intensity. And that's what I have tried to learn from him, he recalled.

Series highlight Siraj's stellar performance in the England Test series During India's tour of England, Siraj stepped up as the team's pace spearhead. He led the attack across all five Tests and emerged as the series' highest wicket-taker with an impressive 23 dismissals. His relentless performance under pressure and aggression on the field even earned him praise from England's coach Brendon McCullum and batsman Joe Root, who called him a "real warrior."