Netherlands call up 17-year-old prodigy for Bangladesh T20Is

The Netherlands cricket team has announced a major change to their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh . They have handed a maiden call-up to 17-year-old batter Cedric de Lange and recalled right-arm quick Sebastiaan Braat and allrounder Sikander Zulfiqar. The changes come after Ryan Klein and Fred Klaassen were ruled out due to injuries, while Saqib Zulfiqar withdrew due to personal reasons.

Rising star Who is Cedric de Lange? De Lange has been a consistent performer at the Under-19 level and in club cricket. He was also part of the recent Pro Series, a domestic T20 tournament in the Netherlands that ended on August 20. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards spoke highly of de Lange, saying, "It's always exciting to bring a youngster into the squad."

Comeback trail Braat last played for Netherlands in 2021 Braat returns to the Netherlands side for the first time since 2021. He had played T20Is against Nepal back then. His return is due to his impressive performance in domestic and club cricket this summer. Edwards welcomed Braat back into the squad, saying, "It's been a couple of years since he last played for us."

Experienced addition Sikander Zulfiqar also returns Zulfiqar also makes a return to the Netherlands national team. Edwards expressed his happiness over Zulfiqar's inclusion, saying, "Sikander has been a valuable member of our national team before and I'm glad to see him back in orange." He further praised Zulfiqar for his ability to score runs late in the game.

Historic series A look at the schedule This will be the first time Netherlands will tour Bangladesh. They have played just five T20Is against them so far. The series will serve as a preparation ground for Netherlands ahead of the T20 World Cup early next year. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will use this opportunity to finalize their line-up for the Asia Cup starting September 11.