Listing best bowling figures by Australian spinners in ODIs
What's the story
In a historic feat, Australian spinner Cooper Connolly shattered a two-decade-old record with his exceptional performance in the third and final ODI against South Africa. The 21-year-old bowler registered figures of 5/22 at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena, leading Australia to a massive 276-run victory. On this note, let's revisit the best bowling figures by an Australian spinner in ODIs.
#1
Cooper Connolly - 5/22 vs SA, 2025
Connolly ripped apart the South African team in the aforementioned game. Chasing a mammoth 432, SA were reduced to 50/4 before Tony de Zorzi and Dewald Brevis added 57 runs for the 5th wicket. It was Connolly who broke the stand by dismissing de Zorzi (33). The left-arm spinner then ran through the lower order to finish with 5/22 from six overs, recording the best figures by Australian spinners in ODIs. His efforts meant SA perished for 155
#2
Brad Hogg - 5/32 vs WI, 2005
Connolly went past former Aussie left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg to top this list. The latter picked 5/32 from 10 overs against West Indies in Melbourne, 2005. The first ODI of the VB series saw Australia post 301/4 in 50 overs. In response, Hogg's spell saw WI fold for 185. His scalps included key wickets of Brian Lara (58) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (46).
#3
Shane Warne - 5/33 vs WI, 1996
At number three, we have the legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, whose only ODI fifer came against West Indies in Sydney in 1996. The talisman was sensational in the first innings as the Men in Maroon went from 124/3 to 161 all out. Warne's variations and accuracy saw him finish with 5/33 from 9.3. Notably, he claimed each of the final five wickets. The Aussies comfortably chased down the total to win the match.