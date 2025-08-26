Listing best bowling figures by Australian spinners in ODIs

In a historic feat, Australian spinner Cooper Connolly shattered a two-decade-old record with his exceptional performance in the third and final ODI against South Africa . The 21-year-old bowler registered figures of 5/22 at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena, leading Australia to a massive 276-run victory. On this note, let's revisit the best bowling figures by an Australian spinner in ODIs.

#1 Cooper Connolly - 5/22 vs SA, 2025 Connolly ripped apart the South African team in the aforementioned game. Chasing a mammoth 432, SA were reduced to 50/4 before Tony de Zorzi and Dewald Brevis added 57 runs for the 5th wicket. It was Connolly who broke the stand by dismissing de Zorzi (33). The left-arm spinner then ran through the lower order to finish with 5/22 from six overs, recording the best figures by Australian spinners in ODIs. His efforts meant SA perished for 155

#2 Brad Hogg - 5/32 vs WI, 2005 Connolly went past former Aussie left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg to top this list. The latter picked 5/32 from 10 overs against West Indies in Melbourne, 2005. The first ODI of the VB series saw Australia post 301/4 in 50 overs. In response, Hogg's spell saw WI fold for 185. His scalps included key wickets of Brian Lara (58) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (46).