Cheteshwar Pujara is only Indian with this Test feat: Details 

Cheteshwar Pujara recently announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Pujara, who last played for India in 2023, bowed out with over 7,000 runs in the Test format . He boasts several distinctions in the Test format, and one of them is being the only Indian to face over 500 balls in a single Test innings. The historic feat came during the third Test of the 2017 series against Australia in Ranchi. Let's revisit that knock.

Record-breaking feat Pujara breaks Dravid's record Pujara's marathon knock of 202 runs off 525 balls helped India post a mammoth total of 603/9 declared against Australia. His innings not only contributed to India posting a significant total in the match but also broke Rahul Dravid's record for the longest Test innings by an Indian. He achieved this milestone by defending a full ball on leg stump from Steve O'Keefe on the first delivery of the 185th over. It was his 496th ball faced in that innings.

Solid alliance Partnership with Saha for the 7th wicket Pujara's innings was supported by a solid partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. The duo added 199 runs in 466 balls for the seventh wicket, with Pujara reaching his century in 214 balls. He went on to score his third and final Test double-century on Day 4 of the match. It must be noted that Pujara played this knock after the Aussies posted 451/10 while batting first.

Resilient knock Pujara's marathon knock comes to an end Pujara's resilient innings finally came to an end when he played a loose shot against Nathan Lyon on the second ball of the 194th over. He was dismissed for 202 runs, having faced a total of 525 deliveries during his innings. He smoked 21 boundaries during his stay. His performance drew applause from all corners of the ground, including Australian players who appreciated his grit and determination.

Captain's words Virat Kohli praises Pujara's contributions to India's success After the match, India's then-captain Virat Kohli praised Pujara's contributions to the team's success. He said, "You know, sometimes I really feel bad for him. People don't understand his importance so much in this team and what a valuable player he is for us." Kohli further added that Pujara is "the most composed player we have in the team," who doesn't mind batting under pressure and loves taking on challenges.