LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / Video: Tamil Nadu minister's son refuses medal from Annamalai
Summarize
Video: Tamil Nadu minister's son refuses medal from Annamalai
The incident happened during a shooting games event

Video: Tamil Nadu minister's son refuses medal from Annamalai

By Snehil Singh
Aug 26, 2025
11:14 am
What's the story

Suryaa Raaja Baalu, son of Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja, refused to let Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai garland him at the 51st State Shooting Games. Instead, he chose to accept the medal by hand. The incident happened when Annamalai was invited as the chief guest and was garlanding the winners during the ceremony.

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Public snubs

Similar incident 2 weeks ago

This incident comes just two weeks after another similar public snub in Tamil Nadu. At the 32nd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, doctoral student Jean Joseph walked past Governor RN Ravi, refusing to accept her degree from him. She chose to receive it from Vice Chancellor Chandrasekar. Joseph, who is married to DMK's Nagercoil Deputy Secretary M Rajan, later explained that her decision was a protest against the Governor's "anti-Tamil and Tamil Nadu" stance.

Protest criticism

Annamalai had condemned Joseph's protest

At the time, Annamalai had condemned Joseph's protest as a "deplorable drama staged by DMK members to gain fame." He accused them of "using educational institutions for political purposes." The BJP leader also asked state Chief Minister MK Stalin to advise party members against "bringing low-grade politics into schools and universities."