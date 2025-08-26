Video: Tamil Nadu minister's son refuses medal from Annamalai

At a sports event, son of DMK Minister TRB Raja refused a medal from Annamalai while he was honoring youngsters Responding with grace, Annamalai wished him success and more laurels ahead. Thats how a leader with love & affection to his people lives pic.twitter.com/2PsgIvZku4

Public snubs

Similar incident 2 weeks ago

This incident comes just two weeks after another similar public snub in Tamil Nadu. At the 32nd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, doctoral student Jean Joseph walked past Governor RN Ravi, refusing to accept her degree from him. She chose to receive it from Vice Chancellor Chandrasekar. Joseph, who is married to DMK's Nagercoil Deputy Secretary M Rajan, later explained that her decision was a protest against the Governor's "anti-Tamil and Tamil Nadu" stance.