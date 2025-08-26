Netflix wins bidding war for Matthew McConaughey-Cole Hauser project

In a major Hollywood coup, Netflix has reportedly won a bidding war for an untitled television project featuring True Detective producer Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective Season 1 co-lead Matthew McConaughey , and Yellowstone star Cole Hauser. The project is currently in development under Skydance Sports. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that Amazon and Apple were also in the running for the project, but Netflix emerged victorious.

Industry dynamics HBO was not part of the bidding war Interestingly, HBO was not part of the bidding war. This is significant given Pizzolatto's tumultuous history with the network, especially after he publicly criticized the fourth season of his anthology crime drama series True Detective. Earlier, McConaughey was rumored to lead a Yellowstone spinoff, but instead, a different series titled The Dutton Ranch was developed, featuring Hauser and Kelly Reilly.

Talent reunion More about the new series The new project also reunites McConaughey and Hauser, who previously starred in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused. Although details about the new series are still under wraps, it is reportedly called "The Brothers Project" because McConaughey and Hauser will play brothers. The exact nature of their roles or setting remains unclear, but given Skydance Sports's involvement, there may be a sports angle to the story.

Future endeavors Other ongoing projects of McConaughey and Pizzolatto In addition to this new series, McConaughey and Pizzolatto are also set to work together on a film based on Mickey Spillane's and Max Allan Collins's Mike Hammer books. The script for the film will be written by Pizzolatto. Meanwhile, McConaughey is also set to star in an Apple TV comedy titled Brothers alongside his True Detective S01 co-star Woody Harrelson.