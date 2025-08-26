Netflix wins bidding war for Matthew McConaughey-Cole Hauser project
What's the story
In a major Hollywood coup, Netflix has reportedly won a bidding war for an untitled television project featuring True Detective producer Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective Season 1 co-lead Matthew McConaughey, and Yellowstone star Cole Hauser. The project is currently in development under Skydance Sports. A source told The Hollywood Reporter that Amazon and Apple were also in the running for the project, but Netflix emerged victorious.
Industry dynamics
HBO was not part of the bidding war
Interestingly, HBO was not part of the bidding war. This is significant given Pizzolatto's tumultuous history with the network, especially after he publicly criticized the fourth season of his anthology crime drama series True Detective. Earlier, McConaughey was rumored to lead a Yellowstone spinoff, but instead, a different series titled The Dutton Ranch was developed, featuring Hauser and Kelly Reilly.
Talent reunion
More about the new series
The new project also reunites McConaughey and Hauser, who previously starred in Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused. Although details about the new series are still under wraps, it is reportedly called "The Brothers Project" because McConaughey and Hauser will play brothers. The exact nature of their roles or setting remains unclear, but given Skydance Sports's involvement, there may be a sports angle to the story.
Future endeavors
Other ongoing projects of McConaughey and Pizzolatto
In addition to this new series, McConaughey and Pizzolatto are also set to work together on a film based on Mickey Spillane's and Max Allan Collins's Mike Hammer books. The script for the film will be written by Pizzolatto. Meanwhile, McConaughey is also set to star in an Apple TV comedy titled Brothers alongside his True Detective S01 co-star Woody Harrelson.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, know more about Hauser, Pizzolatto's work
Hauser has gained immense popularity for his role as Rip Wheeler in Paramount's hit series Yellowstone. He will also star with Reilly in a spinoff series of Yellowstone, which recently added Oscar nominee Annette Bening to its cast. On the other hand, Pizzolatto is known for True Detective but is also an award-winning novelist. His first film as writer-director, Easy's Waltz, will premiere at TIFF in September.