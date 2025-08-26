Next Article
Zomato's parent gets ₹40cr GST demand, to challenge it
Eternal, the company behind Zomato and Blinkit, just got a massive GST bill—over ₹40 crore—from Bengaluru tax authorities.
The orders cover July 2017 to March 2020 and break down into ₹17.19 crore in GST, ₹21.42 crore interest, and ₹1.72 crore penalty.
Eternal says they're ready to fight back with legal appeals.
The case underlines the increasing tax scrutiny faced by tech firms
These cases highlight how Indian tech companies like Eternal are under growing pressure to keep up with complex tax rules—and that the battle isn't over yet.
This situation is a must-watch for anyone into fintech or startups
This wave of tax demands shows just how closely regulators are watching big tech firms now.
For anyone interested in startups or fintech, it's a real look at the challenges of running a modern business in India's changing regulatory scene.