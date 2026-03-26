'Atithi Devo Bhava?': Foreign tourist harassed in India
A video from Jaipur's Jal Mahal is making waves online, showing a foreign woman being surrounded and harassed by a group of men taking photos and touching her without consent.
Shared by Divya Gandotra Tandon on X, the clip has sparked big questions about India's Atithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God) spirit, and whether tourists are really safe here.
People worry incidents like this could damage India's reputation if visitors leave with negative experiences.
Calls for dedicated tourist police force at major hotspots
The video quickly led to public outrage, with social media users demanding stronger police presence at tourist spots and real accountability for those involved.
Many are frustrated by the lack of action from authorities; some commenters said the culprits' faces appear clearly visible and criticized police inaction.
Some users renewed calls for a dedicated and visible Tourist Police force at major hotspots and for stricter policing and public awareness to better protect tourists, including solo female travelers.