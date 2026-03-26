'Atithi Devo Bhava?': Foreign tourist harassed in India

Calls for dedicated tourist police force at major hotspots

The video quickly led to public outrage, with social media users demanding stronger police presence at tourist spots and real accountability for those involved.

Many are frustrated by the lack of action from authorities; some commenters said the culprits' faces appear clearly visible and criticized police inaction.

Some users renewed calls for a dedicated and visible Tourist Police force at major hotspots and for stricter policing and public awareness to better protect tourists, including solo female travelers.