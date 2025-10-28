Australian paraglider rescued after 20-hour ordeal in Himachal India Oct 28, 2025

On Monday evening, 51-year-old Australian paraglider Andy got stuck on a narrow ledge near Seven Sisters Peak in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, after bad weather forced him down while flying back to Bir Billing.

After nearly 20 hours stranded in tough terrain, a rescue team led by Ramesh Kumar Jogi airlifted him to safety.

Andy is now recovering in the hospital and is out of danger.