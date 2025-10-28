Next Article
Australian paraglider rescued after 20-hour ordeal in Himachal
On Monday evening, 51-year-old Australian paraglider Andy got stuck on a narrow ledge near Seven Sisters Peak in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, after bad weather forced him down while flying back to Bir Billing.
After nearly 20 hours stranded in tough terrain, a rescue team led by Ramesh Kumar Jogi airlifted him to safety.
Andy is now recovering in the hospital and is out of danger.
Paragliding accidents raise safety concerns
Andy's close call isn't rare—recent paragliding accidents in Himachal have raised serious questions about safety at popular sites like Bir Billing.
With incidents involving flyers from Canada, Austria, and Russia too, there's growing concern that stronger safety measures are needed for adventure sports here.