Russia, China can join International Solar Alliance: Pralhad Joshi
The International Solar Alliance (ISA), led by India, is open to new members—including countries such as Russia, and potentially China, whose participation is currently limited to companies pending a government decision.
At the 8th ISA assembly in New Delhi, Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are "absolutely no issues" with any country joining, highlighting a spirit of global teamwork for solar energy.
ISA's vision for global solar push
With 125 countries already on board, the ISA wants to bring even more nations together and ramp up funding for both large-scale and local solar projects.
The ISA has held discussions with China about potential membership, and Director General Ashish Khanna hinted that the alliance could eventually adopt a UN-style structure to boost its influence worldwide.
As India gears up to lead BRICS next year, it also plans to share successful solar programs—like PM Surya Ghar—with other regions.