Russia, China can join International Solar Alliance: Pralhad Joshi

ISA's vision for global solar push

With 125 countries already on board, the ISA wants to bring even more nations together and ramp up funding for both large-scale and local solar projects.

The ISA has held discussions with China about potential membership, and Director General Ashish Khanna hinted that the alliance could eventually adopt a UN-style structure to boost its influence worldwide.

As India gears up to lead BRICS next year, it also plans to share successful solar programs—like PM Surya Ghar—with other regions.