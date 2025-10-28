Cyclone Montha intensifies, to hit AP coast by evening

NDRF teams in place, fishing suspended

Winds could reach 100km/h (with gusts up to 110km/h) and heavy rain is on the way for 19 coastal districts now on red alert.

To keep people safe, NDRF teams are already in place across several states, and Odisha has moved over 3,000 residents to shelters.

Fishing is suspended and ports are prepping for rough seas—so if you're in the area or have family there, stay updated and take care.