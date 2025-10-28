Indian students sending less money abroad for studies
Indian students are sending much less money abroad for studies in August 2025 compared to August 2024.
According to the RBI, remittances under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme fell by 23% in August 2025 compared to last year.
The main reasons? Tougher visa rules and higher tuition fees in places like the US, Canada, and the UK are making it harder for students to go overseas.
Visa issues and rising costs
Getting a student visa has become trickier—US student arrivals from India dropped 44%, partly because fewer visas were issued.
Canada's new immigration cap slashed international student numbers by 70%.
With education now costing over CAD 30,000 in Canada and £22,000 in the UK—and the rupee losing value—families are having to rethink how they plan and pay for studying abroad.