Indian students sending less money abroad for studies India Oct 28, 2025

Indian students are sending much less money abroad for studies in August 2025 compared to August 2024.

According to the RBI, remittances under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme fell by 23% in August 2025 compared to last year.

The main reasons? Tougher visa rules and higher tuition fees in places like the US, Canada, and the UK are making it harder for students to go overseas.