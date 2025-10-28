Next Article
BJP leader, children arrested over flat brawl in Kolkata
India
Rakesh Singh, a BJP leader from West Bengal, and his two children were arrested by Kolkata Police on Monday after a fight broke out over a flat in South Kolkata.
The altercation reportedly started when another resident, Chandu Khan, tried to remove Singh's belongings from the apartment Singh was accused of occupying illegally.
Police are now investigating the situation
Things got heated fast—Khan ended up seriously injured and hospitalized, with his sons also hurt in the scuffle.
Police have registered cases involving members of both families and are now digging into what sparked the violence.
Investigators are working to sort out the property dispute and figure out exactly how things escalated so quickly.