Manoj Kumar Das appointed Gujarat's new Chief Secretary

Manoj Kumar Das will step in as Gujarat's Chief Secretary from October 31, 2025, taking over the top administrative post as Pankaj Joshi retires. Das is currently the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and has been a key figure in state administration.

Das has led many key departments in Gujarat government Das isn't new to big responsibilities—he's spent over 30 years shaping Gujarat's infrastructure, industry, and urban policies.

He led departments like Ports & Transport and Industries & Mines, rolled out the Industrial Policy 2020, and helped bring global investors through events like Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019.

His educational background and career trajectory An IIT Kharagpur grad with a B.Tech (Hons.), Das started his civil service journey back in 1992.

Fluent in Bengali, English, Hindi, and Gujarati, he's worked his way up from district roles to now leading at the state level.