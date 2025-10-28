Delhi's cloud-seeding trial to wash away Diwali pollution

5 more trials planned through November

Last week's attempt did not result in rainfall because there wasn't enough humidity—turns out you need at least 50% for it to work.

This time, with more favorable weather, Delhi is stepping up with five trials planned through November (all cleared by 23 different agencies!).

The ₹3.21 crore project is a first for Delhi—officials are hopeful it'll give them useful data and maybe even some cleaner air during the city's toughest smog season.