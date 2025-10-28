Delhi's cloud-seeding trial to wash away Diwali pollution
Delhi just ran its first-ever cloud-seeding trial to bring artificial rain and clear out the thick post-Diwali pollution.
Using a Cessna plane from IIT Kanpur, scientists sprayed silver iodide and salt into clouds with some humidity over areas like Burari and Mayur Vihar, hoping to wash away some of the harmful particles hanging in the air.
5 more trials planned through November
Last week's attempt did not result in rainfall because there wasn't enough humidity—turns out you need at least 50% for it to work.
This time, with more favorable weather, Delhi is stepping up with five trials planned through November (all cleared by 23 different agencies!).
The ₹3.21 crore project is a first for Delhi—officials are hopeful it'll give them useful data and maybe even some cleaner air during the city's toughest smog season.