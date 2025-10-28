Logs in floodwaters from old trees, not illegal logging: Himachal
Himachal Pradesh told the Supreme Court that the logs seen drifting in the Ravi and Beas Rivers are mostly from trees naturally brought down by extreme weather, not illegal logging.
This follows viral videos of logs in floodwaters after this year's flash floods and landslides.
Two state committees found no sign of mass tree-cutting—just wood from old or decayed trees swept away by heavy rains.
Minor illegal felling possible, but mostly natural breakage: Officials
The government admitted there might be some minor illegal felling but stressed they're keeping a close watch and taking action where needed.
Locals confirmed most driftwood showed signs of natural breakage.
The state plans to auction off the collected wood, with funds going to public coffers.
All this comes as Himachal faces harsher monsoons—this season alone saw 320 lives lost and major damage to roads and bridges—making it clear how much climate change is reshaping life in the region.