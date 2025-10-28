Logs in floodwaters from old trees, not illegal logging: Himachal

Minor illegal felling possible, but mostly natural breakage: Officials

The government admitted there might be some minor illegal felling but stressed they're keeping a close watch and taking action where needed.

Locals confirmed most driftwood showed signs of natural breakage.

The state plans to auction off the collected wood, with funds going to public coffers.

All this comes as Himachal faces harsher monsoons—this season alone saw 320 lives lost and major damage to roads and bridges—making it clear how much climate change is reshaping life in the region.