East Delhi: Bike taxi driver molests, robs woman passenger

Accused arrested from Pandav Nagar

Police quickly registered a case and used CCTV footage to find that the accused, Ajay Rayal (28), had used a different scooter than what was registered on the app.

Using surveillance and local tips, they traced him to Pandav Nagar and recovered the scooter.

Police said Rayal discarded the victim's bag after taking out the cash; later CCTV showed a ragpicker picking up what was left.

The investigation is still ongoing.