East Delhi: Bike taxi driver molests, robs woman passenger
A woman, just arrived from Uttarakhand, was allegedly molested and robbed by her bike taxi driver in East Delhi recently.
Instead of dropping her at Khoda Colony as booked, the driver took her to a deserted area near Commonwealth Games Village and assaulted her.
When she called for help, two locals intervened and the driver escaped with her bag containing ₹5,000.
Accused arrested from Pandav Nagar
Police quickly registered a case and used CCTV footage to find that the accused, Ajay Rayal (28), had used a different scooter than what was registered on the app.
Using surveillance and local tips, they traced him to Pandav Nagar and recovered the scooter.
Police said Rayal discarded the victim's bag after taking out the cash; later CCTV showed a ragpicker picking up what was left.
The investigation is still ongoing.