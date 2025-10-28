Cyclone Montha to make landfall in Andhra tonight

Cyclone Montha is set to hit Andhra Pradesh's coast tonight (October 28, 2024), with maximum sustained winds of 90-100km/h, gusting up to 110km/h. Authorities have already moved around 10,000 people to safety and issued red alerts for coastal areas.

What is landfall? Landfall happens when the center—or "eye"—of a cyclone crosses onto land.

But even before that, powerful winds from the storm can start causing damage along the coast.

Why do cyclones weaken after making landfall? Once a cyclone moves inland, it loses access to ocean moisture and faces more friction from the ground.

That's why storms usually get weaker as they travel further from the sea.