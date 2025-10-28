Cyclone Montha to make landfall in Andhra tonight
Cyclone Montha is set to hit Andhra Pradesh's coast tonight (October 28, 2024), with maximum sustained winds of 90-100km/h, gusting up to 110km/h.
Authorities have already moved around 10,000 people to safety and issued red alerts for coastal areas.
What is landfall?
Landfall happens when the center—or "eye"—of a cyclone crosses onto land.
But even before that, powerful winds from the storm can start causing damage along the coast.
Why do cyclones weaken after making landfall?
Once a cyclone moves inland, it loses access to ocean moisture and faces more friction from the ground.
That's why storms usually get weaker as they travel further from the sea.
What are the impacts of a cyclone on land?
The worst impacts come from high winds and heavy rain—think damaged homes, power outages, flooded streets, and rough conditions for anyone in low-lying areas.
Luckily, these intense effects usually last just a few hours before things start calming down.