Cyclone Montha intensifies, to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh tonight
Cyclone Montha has rapidly intensified in the Bay of Bengal and is set to make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday night.
Winds are expected to reach 90-100km/h, with gusts up to 110km/h.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the storm is currently about 190km from the coast and moving north-northwest.
Relief and rescue operations underway
Heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous sea waves are expected along coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Over 3,100 relief centers have opened across the state, while Odisha has evacuated more than 11,000 people and Tamil Nadu has shut schools and warned against fishing.
Even after landfall, Montha could bring heavy rain to Telangana and West Bengal through October 31.
Local authorities are working hard to keep everyone safe—so if you're in these areas, stay updated and follow official advice.