Cyclone Montha intensifies, to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh tonight

Relief and rescue operations underway

Heavy rain, strong winds, and dangerous sea waves are expected along coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Over 3,100 relief centers have opened across the state, while Odisha has evacuated more than 11,000 people and Tamil Nadu has shut schools and warned against fishing.

Even after landfall, Montha could bring heavy rain to Telangana and West Bengal through October 31.

Local authorities are working hard to keep everyone safe—so if you're in these areas, stay updated and follow official advice.