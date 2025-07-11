Next Article
Autopsy reveals Radhika Yadav shot 4 times
Radhika Yadav, 25, a former tennis player and coach, was shot dead by her father Deepak Yadav at their Gurugram home on July 10.
While Radhika was cooking, Deepak fired five shots from his licensed revolver, with sources indicating she was hit either three or four times according to varying reports.
She was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.
Police say this wasn't an honor killing but the result of ongoing tension over Radhika's refusal to close her tennis academy.
Deepak admitted feeling pressured after villagers mocked him for relying on his daughter's income.
The murder weapon has been recovered, and police are looking into family dynamics and local influences as they continue their investigation.
Deepak is now in custody.