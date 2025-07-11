Next Article
Tragic accident claims 4 lives in Madhya Pradesh
A truck carrying borewell equipment and laborers crashed into a 60-foot gorge in Agrapani Chata, Madhya Pradesh early Friday.
Four people lost their lives in the accident, which was first spotted by locals who quickly alerted police.
Rescue teams are still on site, trying to figure out how the truck lost control.
Rescue operations underway
Police have recovered four bodies and rescued two critically injured people, who are now getting treatment at Kukdoor Community Health Centre.
There's concern that more victims could still be trapped under the debris, so extra police and ambulances have been called in to help speed up the search.
Authorities are also working to confirm everyone's identities and understand exactly what led to this tragic crash.