Next Article
Rhino rampages through Assam village, causes panic
A rhino wandered away from Kaziranga National Park and ended up in Demow village, Assam—sending locals into a panic as it charged at people and vehicles.
Clips of the chaos quickly went viral, shining a light on how tricky it can get when wildlife crosses paths with humans living nearby.
Increasing human-rhino conflicts in Assam
Kaziranga is famous for having the world's largest group of Indian one-horned rhinos—over 2,600 call it home.
But lately, more rhinos have been leaving park boundaries and ending up in villages. It's becoming a real challenge for both animals and people.
To help address this, authorities are focusing on habitat restoration and monitoring so both communities and wildlife can stay safe.