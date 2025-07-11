Byrnihat and Delhi lead as India's most polluted cities

Byrnihat, Delhi, and Ghaziabad on top

A study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) found that 122 out of 293 cities had already crossed safe PM2.5 limits this year.

Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hajipur, and Gurgaon also made the high-pollution list.

On a brighter note, Aizawl stood out with the cleanest air at just 8 ug/m3.