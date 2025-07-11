Next Article
Air India crash report anticipated: New demolition rules stir controversy
After the recent Air India crash, the government is rolling out new rules to make airports safer.
The draft Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions) Rules, 2025 would let officials quickly deal with buildings or structures that are too tall near airports—by inspecting, sending notices, and even ordering demolitions if needed.
These rules update the much older 1994 version.
Why these rules are important
Unsafe buildings around airports can put flights—and lives—at risk.
With these new powers, officials can act faster to keep flight paths clear and prevent future accidents.
The government is also asking for public feedback before making it official, so there's a chance for everyone's voice to be heard before these changes kick in.