West Bengal's Purulia district: New rare earth mining hub

India pushes for mineral self-reliance

GSI found rare earth elements (REEs) in Purulia, though the exact mix isn't clear yet.

Extracting them is tricky since there are usually 14-17 minerals involved.

Plus, there are promising vanadium deposits in the lower Himalayan belt—useful for batteries and alloys.

To speed things up, the government plans to spend ₹1,345 crore to boost homegrown production of rare earth magnets (key for EV motors and wind turbines).

Lithium exploration is also underway as India pushes for mineral self-reliance.