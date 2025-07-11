Radhika Yadav murder case: Father in custody, no love or honour killing

Deepak confesses to murder

Deepak confessed to the murder, saying ongoing fights about his financial dependence on Radhika's coaching income and her refusal to close her tennis academy pushed him over the edge.

Local gossip about him living off his daughter also played a role.

Police have arrested Deepak and are investigating family dynamics and Radhika's career—including her recent appearance in a 2024 music video—to fully understand what happened.