Next Article
Radhika Yadav murder case: Father in custody, no love or honour killing
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis coach, was shot and killed by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram home on Thursday.
The incident happened while Radhika was cooking; Deepak fired five times with his licensed revolver, hitting her three times in the back. She died instantly.
Deepak confesses to murder
Deepak confessed to the murder, saying ongoing fights about his financial dependence on Radhika's coaching income and her refusal to close her tennis academy pushed him over the edge.
Local gossip about him living off his daughter also played a role.
Police have arrested Deepak and are investigating family dynamics and Radhika's career—including her recent appearance in a 2024 music video—to fully understand what happened.