Record ₹1.06 lakh crore submarine deal boosts Indian Navy

India is about to seal its biggest-ever defense deal—over ₹1.06 lakh crore—to seriously upgrade the Navy's underwater game. The plan? Build more advanced submarines and boost the fleet from 130 ships now to 175 by 2035, all in response to rising tensions with China and Pakistan.

Project 75I and the AIP tech Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will team up with Germany's ThyssenKrupp to make six new submarines loaded with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) tech—meaning they can stay hidden underwater for over two weeks.

These subs will be built in India, starting with 45% local content and ramping up to 60%.

Three next-gen Scorpene-class submarines also on the cards Alongside Project 75I, three next-gen Scorpene-class submarines are set for production, also at Mazagon Dock.

With a focus on homegrown parts (60% made-in-India), these will add even more muscle to the Navy.

The contracts are expected to be signed soon.