Public humiliation of Odisha couple on camera
In Odisha's Rayagada district, a couple was tied to a yoke and forced to plow a field while being beaten—all because they married as paternal cousins, which goes against their village's customs.
The incident happened in Kanjamajhira village and quickly sparked outrage online after footage of their punishment went viral.
Video of the incident goes viral
The video shows the couple struggling under the yoke while being hit with sticks, followed by them being made to undergo "purification" rituals at the village shrine.
The harsh treatment has drawn widespread condemnation on social media, with many calling out the community's extreme enforcement of old customs and expressing support for the couple's right to choose who they marry.