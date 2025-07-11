Gujarat bridge collapse: Preliminary report reveals cause
A tragic bridge collapse in Vadodara's Gambhira area killed at least 18 people.
A first look into the accident says it happened because the bridge's pedestal and articulation were crushed.
The findings were shared by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, after a committee set up by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel investigated the cause.
Minister Patel visited survivors in hospital
Four Roads and Buildings Department officials have been suspended for negligence while a more detailed report is on the way in about a month to dig deeper into what went wrong.
Rescue teams have finished their work—everyone who was missing has been found and families are being supported.
Minister Patel also visited survivors in hospital and promised that the government will help those affected and work to prevent disasters like this from happening again.