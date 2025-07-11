Next Article
Tragic accident claims lives in Chhattisgarh
A borewell drilling truck carrying nine people crashed into a ravine near Chata village in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district early Friday, leaving five laborers dead and four others injured.
Police confirmed the heartbreaking news, with Kabirdham Additional SP Pushpendra Singh Baghel sharing details of the incident.
Truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh
The truck was coming from Madhya Pradesh when it went off the road.
Three workers died instantly, while two more passed away at the hospital.
The four injured are still receiving treatment, but their names haven't been released yet.
Authorities are investigating what caused the accident.