Flood risk looms over 20 Indian river sites India Jul 11, 2025

Flood alerts have been issued for 20 river spots across Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Three places—Golaghat (Assam), Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj (Bihar)—are seeing especially high water levels, though not at record highs.

Most alerts focus on the Brahmaputra and Ganga rivers, with 17 sites classified as "above normal" flooding.