Flood risk looms over 20 Indian river sites
Flood alerts have been issued for 20 river spots across Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
Three places—Golaghat (Assam), Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj (Bihar)—are seeing especially high water levels, though not at record highs.
Most alerts focus on the Brahmaputra and Ganga rivers, with 17 sites classified as "above normal" flooding.
Flooding can disrupt daily life
Flooding during monsoon season can seriously disrupt daily life—think damaged roads, power cuts, and threats to crops.
Quick warnings help people evacuate and protect what matters most.
With more intense rains expected this year, officials are urging states to step up flood management: checking dams, fixing embankments, and upgrading early warning systems to keep communities safer.