Eviction drive clears majority of encroachers in Assam India Jul 11, 2025

In Goalpara, Assam, nearly 95% of families living on Paikan Reserve Forest land have already moved out before a big eviction set for July 12, 2025.

Most have packed up their movable homes, leaving only brick buildings behind.

The eviction was pushed to Saturday to respect Friday prayers in this mostly Muslim area.