Eviction drive clears majority of encroachers in Assam
In Goalpara, Assam, nearly 95% of families living on Paikan Reserve Forest land have already moved out before a big eviction set for July 12, 2025.
Most have packed up their movable homes, leaving only brick buildings behind.
The eviction was pushed to Saturday to respect Friday prayers in this mostly Muslim area.
Ongoing push to reclaim forest land
This is part of Assam's ongoing push to reclaim forest land and protect local ecosystems from illegal settlements—including schools and mosques—which isn't easy and has sparked clashes nearby.
The government says it'll provide essentials to evicted families, while opposition parties are promising compensation.
It's a reminder of the tough balance between conservation and people's rights that continues to shape life in Assam.