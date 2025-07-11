Next Article
NHAI implements measures to blacklist 'Loose FASTag' users
NHAI is stepping up against people using 'loose FASTags'—those tags that aren't stuck to car windshields like they're supposed to be.
This move comes just as new annual passes and multi-lane tolling are about to roll out, and it's all about keeping toll collection smooth for everyone on the highways.
How the system works
Toll agencies now have to report anyone not following the rules right away using a special email set up by NHAI.
If someone's caught misusing a FASTag, that tag gets blacklisted fast.
The goal? Less traffic at toll booths, fewer payment issues, and a much better drive for everyone hitting the road.