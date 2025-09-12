HBO's 'Big Little Lies 3' in works; all we know

The third season of the acclaimed psychological comedy-drama series, Big Little Lies, is officially in development at HBO , reported Variety and Deadline. Francesca Sloane, known for her work on Mr. & Mrs. Smith, has been brought on board as an executive producer and writer for the first episode of this upcoming season. She will be working alongside David E. Kelley and stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon , who are also executive producers.

Career shift Sloane has signed a 2-year deal with HBO Sloane, who co-created Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Donald Glover, has signed a two-year deal with HBO. This comes after her spy series on Amazon Prime Video faced indefinite production delays. She is moving from Amazon MGM Studios to HBO, reported Deadline. The first season of Big Little Lies was released in 2017 and after receiving critical acclaim and multiple awards, it returned with a second season in 2019.

Cast details Cast and crew of the show Kidman and Witherspoon have confirmed their return for the third season. The second season also featured Meryl Streep as Mary Louise Wright, along with Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, and James Tupper. The first season was based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name, while Moriarty wrote original material for the second season. The sequel book is expected to come out in 2026.