Godavari floods sever Andhra villages' mainland connection
Heavy rains caused the Godavari River to break through a temporary embankment in Konaseema district, cutting off four island villages—Burugu Lanka, Pedapudi Lanka, Arigela Vari Peta, and Udimudi Lanka—from the mainland.
The embankment is rebuilt every year for monsoon season but couldn't hold back this time.
Only way out is by boat
With roads washed out, locals now rely only on small country boats for everything—groceries, medical help, even getting kids to school.
It's risky for everyone, especially children and older people, since there's no safety gear or supervision on these boat trips.
Residents have been asking for years for a proper bridge or stronger flood protection but are still waiting for real action from the government.